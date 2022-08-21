Former WWE Star Exits Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has been around for over 20 years and boasts an impressive roster of wrestlers.

Despite some shaky years, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, Impact has emerged the other side a stronger company and has a loyfal fanbase, ready to support the wrestlers and the company.

Impact Wrestling has a stacked roster, but it will have to operate without Tenille Dashwood.

Tenille Dashwood Gone from Impact

Tenille Dashwood has departed Impact Wrestling. On Sunday, she confirmed her status as a free agent for the first time in 3 years.

Dashwood’s most recent match for Impact was nearly two months ago, losing to Masha Slamovich in just over one minute at the July 2, tapings, which would air two weeks later.

Since her most recent appearance for IMPACT, Dashwood has competed in several matches in her native Australian for the WSW promotion.

On the tour with WSW, Dashwood picked up wins over Shazza McKenzie and Chelsea Green, but failed to capture the WSW Women’s Championship from Taya Valkyrie.

Dashwood in Impact

In July 2019, Impact announced that Dashwood had signed a deal with the promotion, after previously competing for WWE and Ring of Honor.

One of Dashwood’s first matches after signing however would be at AEW All Out 2019 Pay Per View, where she’d be part of a 21-woman Casino Battle Royale on the pre-show.

In Impact, Dashwood would immediately become a challenger for the Knockout’s World Championship, but lost to then-Champion Taya Valkyrie at Bound for Glory 2019.

It wouldn’t be until March 5, 2022, four days after her 33rd birthday, that Dashwood would capture her first Championship.

That win saw Dashwood and Madison Rayne win the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship by defeating The IInspiration.