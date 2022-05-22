Tenille Dashwood Cast in Upcoming ‘The Charisma Killers’ Movie

Impact Wrestling star Tenille Dashwood has joined other wrestlers as part of the cast for ‘The Charisma Killers.’

On Twitter, the director Michael Matteo Rossi confirmed Dashwood’s involvement in the project but did not specify what role the Australian wrestler will play.

More great casting news as @TenilleDashwood has been cast in my feature The Charisma Killers! ?? pic.twitter.com/y7ocDgXnw8 — Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) May 21, 2022

The synopsis of the film is as follows:

“When the old mentor of 7 killers finds out he has terminal cancer, he gives them all an opportunity at his fortune to prove themselves for one night only to exact revenge.”

Dashwood is the latest wrestler to join the project after her fellow Australian Jessica McKay was cast last month one day after The IInspiration announced their hiatus from wrestling.

McKay, formerly Billie Kay in WWE, will play the role of ‘Swinger Wife.’

Last week, Rossi announced that AEW‘s Brian Pillman Jr. has also signed on for ‘The Charisma Killers.’

The film will also feature performances by Vernon Wells (Commando), Marnette Patterson (American Sniper), and Jason Scott Jenkins (American Horror Story.)

Thanks to Mandatory for the transcription.