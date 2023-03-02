Watch: What Happened With The Acclaimed After Dynamite Went Off Air

The Acclaimed did everything The Acclaimed is known for after this week’s episode of Dynamite went off air.

AEW presented a solid episode of their weekly flagship show ahead of this Sunday’s Revolution PPV from Chase Center in San Francisco.

The show featured the final build for upcoming big matches such as the World title match between MJF and Bryan Danielson among others.

The company also moved the Face of The Revolution Ladder match from the PPV event to Dynamite. The match was won by Powerhouse Hobbs and one AEW star quit the promotion after this bout.

The Acclaimed After Dynamite

The Acclaimed made a brief appearance on the show to save the team of Orange Cassidy & Danhausen from a beatdown by Jeff Jarrett and The Guns.

Though this wasn’t their last appearance of the night. The duo accompanied by Billy Gunn showed up once again after the cameras stopped rolling.

They presented a short rap before competing in a dark match. After winning the bout, the popular tag team scissored with the crowd to end the night:

The Guns will be defending the AEW Tag Team Championship in a four-way match at AEW Revolution. The challengers for this bout include The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal and Orange Cassidy & Danhausen.