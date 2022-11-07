The Factory Interrupted by Ominous Video on AEW Dark: Elevation

After members of The Factory defeated the team of Rhett Titus, Cheeseburger, and Logan Laroux on AEW Dark: Elevation, QT Marshall cut a promo about how they were “running on cylinders” and repeatedly referred to the crowd as “pieces of crap”.

As he was yammering, a grainy video popped up on the screen. Two long nails were shown, with one being pulled away from the other. The video ended as abruptly as it started and all members of The Factory looked confused, as was Paul Wight on commentary.

Who Could Be Behind the Video?

Although the video was in black and white and reminiscent of House of Black, it’s unlikely that it’s them. They appear in their vignettes and don’t have any reason to be involved with The Factory.

There was speculation that Darby Allin was coming for Cole Karter after he attacked Allin on Dynamite while dressed as Sting. This led to the AEW arrival of Jeff Jarrett.

Some fans have been buzzing about “Evil Danhausen”. There is a photo of this version of his character in which he’s holding a long nail, similar to the ones seen in the video.

Last week, Marshall beat Danhausen during the main event of AEW Dark Elevation. Afterwards, Danhausen quote tweeted a clip of his loss with song lyrics from “Unclean Spirit” by Code Orange. The next night on AEW Dark, he beat Jon Cruz in a more vicious way than we typically see from him. He quote tweeted a clip of that win with “the executioner is here and he’s sharpening his axe.”

My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. @AEW. https://t.co/I9voojBV6i — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 1, 2022

Following tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, he once again took together tweeting an intriguing photo.

Evil Danhausen would bring a dimension to his character that AEW fans haven’t seen yet. It may move him away from Best Friends and company (and HOOK) and let him be on his own for a while.