The Kingdom Signed to Full-Time Contracts with AEW

The Kingdom has become the newest team to be All Elite, after signing full-time deals with AEW.

The group currently consists of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett and debuted for AEW during the October 14, episode of Rampage.

The group has previously worked in Ring of Honor and recently finished up with Impact Wrestling.

All-Elite

Despite debuting close to two weeks ago, The Kingdom were not signed to AEW at that time.

Fightful Select reports that Taven and Bennett lost the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championships during the Bound for Glory tapings, but the match hasn’t aired yet.

This means that given delay, the group were in canon, still Impact’s top team when they appeared on Rampage.

The report adds that all three members of The Kingdom have signed multi-year deals with AEW.

WWE

Before appearing on the October 14, Rampage, it was reported that WWE had been interested in signing Matt Taven.

In their report, Fightful notes that both Mike and Maria had conversations with WWE, but clearly did not reach an agreement.

It is not currently known if a firm offer was made by Head of Talent Relations Triple H.

All three signings had been part of Impact’s Honor No More stable, alongside Vincent, who was backstage at a recent Monday Night Raw.

Friends

The Kingdom debuted by challenging FTR for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships, but the two groups aren’t enemies.

In fact, Fightful’s report noted that it was FTR who were pushing backstage for Taven and the Bennetts to be hired.

While Maria has openly discussed helping Tony Khan with the ROH Women’s division, she is contracted solely as an on-screen performer.