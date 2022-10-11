WWE Interested in Star Who Recently Left Impact Wrestling

Matt Taven may be the next wrestler to ink a contract with WWE, at least if the promotion gets its way.

Taven joined Impact Wrestling earlier this year, appearing at January’s ‘Hard to Kill‘ event as part of Honor No More.

Last weekend, it was reported that Taven, alongside Maria Bennett, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and Vincent have left the promotion.

WWE’s Interest

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE has a great deal of interest in Taven.

“I know WWE has [an] interest in Taven.” Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer added that while WWE is interested in Matt Taven, Stephanie McMahon’s company isn’t his only option.

“I would think that also Taven, Bennett, and Maria could go to New Japan [Pro Wrestling] because they have history there. I don’t know about AEW. If there’s something going on at Ring of Honor they could go there, because they were Ring of Honor people.”

Matt Taven

While Taven recently left Impact Wrestling, the majority of his success has come in Ring of Honor.

A former World Champion, Tag Champion and Television, Taven is the promotion’s fifth Triple Crown winner.

Also being a former six-man Tag Team Champion, Taven is the company’s second-ever ROH Grand Slam winner, behind Christopher Daniels.

Taven has also competed in CMLL, and New Japan, and he is the second person to hold gold in both those companies as well as Ring of Honor (behind Rocky Romero.)

Since 2016, he and Bennett have operated a wrestling school located in West Warwick, Rhode Island.