The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Makes WWE NXT TV Debut

The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, has made her WWE NXT television debut as the newest member of Schism.

Johnson, known as Ava Raine in NXT, took off her mask in a segment to reveal she is part of the faction led by Joe Gacy. In her promo, she talked about how love and acceptance that the Schism has given her defies any preconceived notions of who she’s supposed to be.

She said this family completes her. The segment ended with her posing with the group, including Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid.

Ava Raine’s Journey

Raine made her WWE NXT live event debut in July by scouting talent and then cut her first promo the following night and called herself “The Final Girl.”

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight over the summer, The Rock talked about his daughter making her debut.

“She’s made history. Very, very proud of her. She is fiercely independent. It’s very important for her to make her own way, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn’t come to me looking for a lot, which I respect that. And I’m here watching and supporting.”

Raine has been with WWE for several years, although she has not wrestled in a sanctioned match as of this writing.