The Rock Comments on Daughter Ava Raine Making History in NXT

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, is going under the Ava Raine name in WWE NXT after signing with the company in February 2020. She appeared at two live events this past weekend.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his latest movie, “DC League of Pets,” Johnson commented on Simone’s recent debut at a set of NXT live events.

“She’s made history. Very, very proud of her. She is fiercely independent. It’s very important for her to make her own way, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn’t come to me looking for a lot, which I respect that. And I’m here watching and supporting.”

The Rock also praised Montez Ford in this interview by noting that he thinks the former WWE Tag Team Champion is the total package thanks to his charisma and athleticism. He also was asked about wrestling again, and Johnson said he is always open to that.

It’s still unclear when Raine will make her WWE NXT television debut. “DC League of Pets” will be released in theaters on July 29th.

