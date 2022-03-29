The Undertaker Remembers Scott Hall: “One Of The Great In-Ring Workers”

The Undertaker has taken some time to reflect on Scott Hall.

Hall passed away on March 14 due to complications from a hip procedure. A blood clot got loose and Hall suffered multiple heart attacks. He was 63 years old.

The Undertaker Looks Back On Scott Hall

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri, The Undertaker heaped praise on Scott Hall for his in-ring abilities.

“Man, one of the great in-ring workers,” Undertaker said. “He was really gifted, him and Shawn’s ladder match at Madison Square Garden was one of those legendary iconic matches. It’s just another sad example, we lose and have lost way too many guys, at way too young of age. Some of our choices that we make early on we don’t see the ramifications later on in our lives. You can’t foreshadow that. But it’s just sad to lose a guy that you’ve been in the trenches with, that you come up with.”

Taker then recalled the time he and Scott were touring Japan.

“I was on my first tour of Japan with Scott, Scott kind of took me under his wing,” he said. “Showed me the ropes in 1988 or 89 whenever it was. You know, where to go to eat, it was a really sad day. And I know it was sad for Nash, and Shawn, and Triple H, and X-Pac, all those guys. They were all so tight, and I know what it’s like to lose guys like that who you’re really close with. I feel bad for them, I feel bad for Scott’s family, it’s just another sad loss that our business has suffered.”

“The Deadman” is set to be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame on April 1. It’s a distinction that Hall earned back in 2014.

Hall found great success in WWE as Razor Ramon. In 1996, he jumped ship to WCW and helped form the nWo, one of the most iconic factions in wrestling history.

