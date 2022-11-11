The Usos Vow to Make History on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

The Usos are set to battle the New Day tonight on WWE SmackDown in a historic match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Jimmy and Jey enter the match as Undisputed Tag Team Champions for 481 days. The New Day currently holds the record for longest-reigning champions at 483 days. If The Usos win tonight’s match and don’t drop the titles at a random WWE Live Event over the weekend, they will be the new record holders in the company.

Our live results will begin alongside tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The SmackDown World Cup and a Six-Pack Challenge to determine Ronda Rousey‘s next opponent have also been announced for tonight’s show.

The Usos Deliver Message to WWE Universe ahead of Historic Title match

Cathy Kelly caught up to Jimmy and Jey Uso as they arrived at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

She wondered if fatigue could possibly play a role in the title match tonight for The Usos. Jimmy and Jey successfully defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against the Brawling Brutes this past Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

“I think, of course, fatigue is a factor,” said Jimmy Uso. “You know what I’m saying? We’re tired. I’m sure the New Day is tired. But when it is go time out there, it is all about which team wants it the most.”

Jey Uso added that they will make history tonight on SmackDown and tonight is for the family.

That is real talk Cathy,” said Jey Uso. “It is about to get rough, rugged, and raw out there tonight. This right here, we make history tonight. This right here is for the family, this right here is for the ones.

