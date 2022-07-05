Theory Reveals Who He Will Be Facing At SummerSlam

Mr. Money In The Bank Theory has revealed who he will be facing at the SummerSlam event. Though his opponent is not who fans were expecting it to be.

After John Cena‘s return was announced for the June 27 episode of Raw, it was reported that WWE was planning a match between him and the then US champion for the upcoming PPV event.

WWE even teased this bout in a backstage segment when the Cenation Leader returned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut last month.

The Money In The Bank event saw Theory dropping the US title to Bobby Lashley. He went on to win the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match later in the night.

No John Cena For SummerSlam?

The young star then made an appearance on the July 4th Raw and cut a promo. He revealed that he will be getting a rematch against The All Mighty for the Championship at SummerSlam.

John Cena had claimed during his return promo that he didn’t know when he will be wrestling next. This announcement has now put a question mark over his status for SummerSlam on July 30.

Theory on the other hand has gotten a replacement in form of Lashley. We will have to see if he is able to defeat the heavyweight star this time around.