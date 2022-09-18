Thunder Rosa Addresses Her Injury, Road to Recovery

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa has a long road back to the ring ahead of her as she continues to recover from her injury.

During the pre-All Out episode of AEW Dynamite, Rosa confirmed that she is injured, and will be unable to defend the Women’s World Championship.

Despite the injury, Rosa has remained champion, with an Interim AEW Women’s World Championship created in her absence, which is currently held by Toni Storm.

Recovery

Speaking during her latest vlog, Thunder Rosa discussed her recovery and the process she’s undergoing.

“I’m here at the South Texas Spine & Joint Institute with Dr. Kaiser. He is the one who helped me out, find out that I had a back injury. I’ll be coming here pretty often. I’ve been treated by him for over four years so he knows me very well.

“I just had my first treatment. It’s gonna be six weeks, just to start. I’m going to be here four times a week.”

Rosa added that not being on the road has already made a huge difference to her injured back.

“I’m doing my first physical therapy session today. This is after six weeks of being injured. Not traveling has actually made a huge difference.”

TripleMania

Thunder Rosa is keeping positive about her recovery, but it’s not just her bookings for AEW that have been effected.

AAA have confirmed that Rosa will not compete at Triplemania XXX: Mexico City on October 15.

Taya Valkyrie had previously been set to defend her Reina de Reinas Championship against Rosa but will now defend against NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille.