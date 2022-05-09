Thunder Rosa Compares Rivalry With Britt Baker To The Rock vs. Steve Austin

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker are the top two stars in AEW’s women’s division and with such fanfare behind their feud, it’s one that Tony Khan can go back to when needed.

They had their first match against each other at AEW Beach Break 2021 before their memorable Lights Out match that ended the rivalry for the time being at St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2021.

AEW ran back the feud a year later with Baker beating Rosa at AEW Revolution 2022 before Rosa dethroned Baker in a cage match at St. Patrick’s Day Slam.

Speaking on Under The Ring, Rosa discussed the evolution of her rivalry with Baker. She compared it to The Rock vs. Steve Austin and Trish Stratus vs. Lita.

“The rivalry that we had, it’s real. Now that I took the title from her, it’s not something that is going to end. It’s like The Rock and Stone Cold (Steve Austin), something similar, or Trish (Stratus) and Lita. Something of that sort. Something that is never going to end. Our matches were definitely more physical in terms of female wrestling. We pushed a lot of boundaries that I don’t think people were used to seeing women in the mainstream media, doing something of that sort, especially on the last one.”

Rosa stated they had an opportunity to elevate women’s wrestling to another level with it.

Baker is slated to defend the title against Serena Deeb at AEW Double or Nothing while Baker is competing in the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription