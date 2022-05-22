Thunder Rosa On How Long She Plans To Continue Wrestling

35-year-old Thunder Rosa is an inspiration for anyone who hasn’t found their path early in their life. The AEW star made her wrestling debut at the age of 28 back in 2014. Since then, she has not only forged a career path for herself but Rosa has gone on to become the women’s champion in the second-largest pro wrestling promotion of the world.

The current AEW women’s world champion recently spoke to Forbes. She talked about things such as her singing career and more.

When asked about her retirement plans, Rosa said that she will be competing for as long as possible. Though the former Lucha Underground star then explained why she doesn’t want to be wrestling after 45:

“I’m going to wrestle as long as possible, but I don’t think I want to be wrestling after I’m 45. I know some of my peers at that age and they’re still wrestling. I personally don’t want to because it’s very taxing on your body.”

Thunder Rosa went on to describe how she can wrestle at her level and caliber for only so long, before her age starts catching up to her:

“I can wrestle to the caliber, to the level that I’ve been wrestling at, for another three to four years… But I also have to scale back and take care of my body.”

Rosa also discussed her current health and said that her body feels 100 percent right now. She recalled how she was in a lot of pain before because she was wrestling so much.