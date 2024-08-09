Thunder Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling Promotion Going On Hiatus

Mission Pro Wrestling, a promotion owned by AEW star Thunder Rosa, will go on hiatus later this month with the hope of reevaluating the company’s structure. In a statement, Rosa shared that this has not been an easy decision but that the break will allow those in MPW the chance to recalibrate the promotion’s structure. An excerpt from the statement reads:

After much consideration, our team has decided that Mission Pro Wrestling will go on hiatus after our Aug. 17, 2024 “Midsummer Blast” show in San Antonio. This will be our last show of 2024, and no future show dates will be announced at this time. This was not an easy decision. We understand that this is disappointing news to Mission Pro fans, financial supporters and talent. Please know that we are committed to using our time away as an opportunity to reset and recalibrate our organizational structure and goals to better serve the women’s wrestling community. In the meantime, we look forward to seeing you in person for the last time in 2024 at our Aug. 17 show! Tickets are on sale at MissionProWrestling.com. You can also watch the show live on Title Match Network. This is not goodbye. This is goodbye for now. I hope to see all of you again soon. Sincerely,



Melissa “Thunder Rosa” Cervantes



Co-Founder/Co-Owner



Mission Pro Wrestling

IMPORTANT MESSAGE from @thunderrosa22 on the future of #MissionProWrestling.



For any inquiries or questions, please direct them to missionprowrestling@gmail.com.

MPW began operating in the Texas area in 2019 and some notable names have made their presence felt in the promotion. In addition to Rosa, reigning NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has ties to MPW, as does the No Quarter Catch Crew’s latest addition, Wren Sinclair. Ricky Starks, whose future with AEW remains in question at this time, has also appeared for MPW in the past. Izzy Moreno, known to many as Bayley’s superfan, has also competed for MPW.

This is obviously a setback for Thunder Rosa and the MPW roster, but it is hoped that this is not a permanent farewell to the promotion. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on Mission Pro Wrestling.