Thunder Rosa Retains Women’s Title At AEW Double Or Nothing

Thunder Rosa made her latest title defense as the AEW Women’s Champion against Serena Deeb at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

They went back and forth early. They traded submissions. The crowd was dead for this match. Rosa with her finisher for the win.

The challenge was issued on the May 4th edition of Dynamite following a confrontation between the champion and the new challenger. Rosa called out the number one contender, which was Deeb, on this show. Deeb stated that in order for the AEW women’s division to be the best in the world, the best wrestler in the world needed to be champion, and she considered herself on another level. Deeb stated that she would be taking the title from Rosa at Double or Nothing, she would be taking the title.

Deeb became the top ranked AEW women’s wrestler after defeating Hikaru Shida in a street fight.

Time will tell whether AEW continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into Wednesday’s Dynamite.

