Thunder Rosa Retains Women’s Title At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Thunder Rosa made her latest title defense as the AEW Women’s Champion against Toni Storm at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event from Chicago, Illinois at the United Center.

The match saw Storm get the early advantage early. They brawl around the ring and Storm hit a DDT. It ended when Rosa hit a Final Reckoning for the pinfall

Storm defeated former champ Britt Baker on the June 14th edition of Dynamite. She had a staredown with Rosa for the second consecutive week and the match was officially announced later in the show.

Rosa made her previous title defense on pay-per-view as the AEW Women’s Champion against Serena Deeb at the Double Or Nothing.

The former WWE star made her promotional debut on the March 31 edition of Dynamite as AEW President Tony Khan’s latest mystery signing where she beat The Bunny in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament qualifying match with her finisher.

Time will tell whether AEW continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into Wednesday’s Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on Thunder Rosa retaining the AEW Women’s Title? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.