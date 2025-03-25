Gail Kim Among Key Names Released in TNA Wrestling Backstage Overhaul

TNA Wrestling issued several backstage dismissals as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts, with key figures across creative, sales, and digital divisions departing the company.

An internal email sent today announced the exits of Ariel Shnerner, Gail Kim, Rob Kligman, and Michael Shewchenko. Ariel Shnerner, a long-term employee at Anthem, played a critical role in developing storylines and expanding TNA’s audience.

Gail Kim, a former champion and influential locker room figure, has been with the company for nearly 15 years and was also part of TNA’s leadership.

On the business side, Rob Kligman exits his role as Chief Revenue Officer, while Michael Shewchenko, responsible for digital operations, will leave the organization on April 30.

Additional staff affected by the restructuring include Karen Clevett, Sebastian Dastranj, Romy Glazer, and Rafael Morffi. In the announcement, TNA emphasized that the changes do not diminish the contributions of those departing.

For more: PWInsider