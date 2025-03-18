TNA Sacrifice 2025 Crowd
Photo: TNA Wrestling
HomeNewsTNA
TNA

TNA Management ‘Working Tirelessly’ on This Big Goal for 2025

by Michael Reichlin

TNA Wrestling has gained significant momentum over the past year, with growing live audiences and increased exposure through its partnership with WWE. Now, the company’s next major goal is securing a larger distribution deal. Speaking on Stories with JBL & Gerald Brisco, veteran grappler Frankie Kazarian highlighted the importance of expanding TNA’s reach.

“Internally, the focus is on getting distribution and landing on a bigger network,” he explained.

He cited the recent move to Sportsnet 360 in Canada—following WWE’s shift to Netflix—as a major step, comparing it to being on ESPN in the U.S. Kazarian also pointed to the growing impact of streaming, suggesting platforms like Paramount+ as potential avenues.

“Management is working tirelessly on this, and with our current momentum, I’d hope by year’s end we’ll have a new deal bringing more eyes to our product,” he added.

Frankie Kazarian in TNA

Frankie Kazarian remains a key figure in TNA Wrestling, balancing in-ring competition, mentorship, and strategic influence. After re-signing in January 2025, he holds the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy, positioning him as a TNA World Championship contender.

Currently portraying a heel, Kazarian attempted to cash in his title opportunity at TNA Genesis during Joe Hendry’s match with Nic Nemeth, reinforcing his main-event status. His tenure since 2003 makes him a respected locker room leader, mentoring younger talents.

Despite multiple X-Division and Tag Team Championship reigns, Kazarian has never won the TNA World Championship. He remains determined, stating, “I have unfinished business… I want to be TNA World Champion.” His pursuit of the title continues to shape his current role.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News