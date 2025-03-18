TNA Wrestling has gained significant momentum over the past year, with growing live audiences and increased exposure through its partnership with WWE. Now, the company’s next major goal is securing a larger distribution deal. Speaking on Stories with JBL & Gerald Brisco, veteran grappler Frankie Kazarian highlighted the importance of expanding TNA’s reach.

“Internally, the focus is on getting distribution and landing on a bigger network,” he explained.

He cited the recent move to Sportsnet 360 in Canada—following WWE’s shift to Netflix—as a major step, comparing it to being on ESPN in the U.S. Kazarian also pointed to the growing impact of streaming, suggesting platforms like Paramount+ as potential avenues.

“Management is working tirelessly on this, and with our current momentum, I’d hope by year’s end we’ll have a new deal bringing more eyes to our product,” he added.

Frankie Kazarian in TNA

Frankie Kazarian remains a key figure in TNA Wrestling, balancing in-ring competition, mentorship, and strategic influence. After re-signing in January 2025, he holds the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy, positioning him as a TNA World Championship contender.

Currently portraying a heel, Kazarian attempted to cash in his title opportunity at TNA Genesis during Joe Hendry’s match with Nic Nemeth, reinforcing his main-event status. His tenure since 2003 makes him a respected locker room leader, mentoring younger talents.

Despite multiple X-Division and Tag Team Championship reigns, Kazarian has never won the TNA World Championship. He remains determined, stating, “I have unfinished business… I want to be TNA World Champion.” His pursuit of the title continues to shape his current role.