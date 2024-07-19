TNA

TNA Slammiversary 2024: Final Card for Saturday’s PPV

By Michael Reichlin

TNA Slammiversary 2024 takes place this Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 8 PM ET. The event will stream live on  TrillerTV ($39.99) and traditional pay-per-view from Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, QC.

Main PPV Card

TNA Slammiversary 2024 Main Event

The TNA Slammiversary 2024 features these 8 matches:

- Advertisement -

TNA World Championship – Six-Man Elimination Match: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance

TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

- Advertisement -

TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO

TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The System (c) vs. ABC

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match: Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. SpitFire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

- Advertisement -

Singles Match: Mike Santana vs. Jake Something

Singles Match: Matt Hardy vs. JDC

Countdown Show

The TNA Slammiversary 2024 countdown show begins airs for free on TNA+ at 7pm ET and will feature:

Four-Way Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Faby Apache

Singles Match: KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) & Alisha Edwards vs. Spitfire

SEScoops is your source TNA Slammiversary 2024 news and results this weekend. Head over to our TNA News section for more.

Latest Wrestling News
Related