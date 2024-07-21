TNA Slammiversary 2024 Results: Ongoing from Montreal

TNA Slammiversary 2024 took place tonight from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, but what happened on the PPV card?

There were a number of massive matches confirmed ahead of the event, with the main event seeing TNA Champion Moose defend his title against Josh Alexander, Steve Maclinl, Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry in a Six-Man Elimination Match.

- Advertisement -

Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace also put her title on the line against former WWE Superstar Ash By Elegance, and X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali faced Speedball Mike Bailey.

We’ll be updating this page throughout the night as the results come in!

TNA Slammiversary Results

Here are all of the results from the PPV event:

- Advertisement -

Matt Hardy b. JDC – Hardy took the win with the Twist of Fate

JDC – Hardy took the win with the Twist of Fate TNA Tag Team Championship Match: ABC b. The System (c) – ABC got the win following the Art of Finesse and The Fold NEW CHAMPS!

TNA World Championship – Six-Man Elimination Match: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO

AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The System (c) vs. ABC

The System (c) vs. ABC TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match: Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. SpitFire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. SpitFire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) Mike Santana vs. Jake Something

TNA Slammiversary Coverage

SEScoops is your source for TNA Slammiversary 2024 news and results this weekend. Head over to our TNA News section for the fallout.

If you weren’t able to catch the event live and you are hoping to catch it back on demand, then TrillerTV and the TNA+ streaming service are your best options, as both will carry the entire card available for unlimited replays after the fact.