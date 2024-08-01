Details On TNA Slammiversary Main Event: Original Plans, Joe Hendry

More has come to light around the main event of TNA Slammiversary 2024 which saw the coronation of Nic Nemeth as the company’s top star. Nemeth won the gold in a six-man elimination match that featured former champion Moose, Joe Hendry, Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, and Frankie Kazarian. This win fulfilled a promise by Nemeth to win the title shortly after he arrived in TNA at January’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

While this was a monumental win for Nemeth, the Wanted Man was not originally planned to win the gold, Fightful Select reports. Instead, it’s claimed that the plan back in May was for Josh Alexander to win the title at Slammiversary. Alexander, the longest reigning TNA World Champion, was forced to vacate the gold due to a torn triceps injury in March 2023.

Some expected Joe Hendry to win the title, given his immense popularity in both TNA and WWE NXT. It’s reported that TNA feels that Hendry and Alexander’s current feud was strong enough to not need the title, and thus Nemeth was crowned the champion. Hendry eliminated Moose in the title match, guaranteeing a new World Champion, before being eliminated by Alexander who turned heel in the process.

It’s not just in TNA that Nemeth has been winning gold since his surprising WWE release in September 2023. After debuting in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Nemeth captured the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at Battle in the Valley the following month. More recently, Nemeth won the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania in a match with old WWE rival Alberto El Patron.

Keep tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Nic Nemeth and his work as TNA World Heavyweight Champion and beyond.