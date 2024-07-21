TNA Slammiversary 2024: Jordynne Grace Retains Knockouts Title

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace successfully retained her title at the Slammiversary PPV tonight in Montreal.

Grace put the title on the line against former WWE Superstar Ash By Elegance/Dana Brooke in the star’s first PPV match for TNA.

Jordynne Grace Retains at Slammiversary

Grace would take the win after hitting the Juggernaut Driver in the center of the ring to retain her Knockouts title.

