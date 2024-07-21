TNA Slammiversary 2024: New Tag Team Champions Crowned on PPV

New TNA Tag Team Champions were crowned in the second match on the PPV card for TNA Slammiversary 2024 from Montreal.

ABC defeated The System’s Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers in front of a sold out crowd of around 4,000 fans, the biggest numbers through the door that the company has seen in around 10 years.

After interference from Alisha Edwards went awry, ABC were able to get the win after Chris Bey hit the Art of Finesse and Ace Austin hit the The Fold to become the NEW Tag Champs. This was a GREAT match.

