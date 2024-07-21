TNA Slammiversary 2024: New X-Division Champion Crowned at PPV

Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Mustafa Ali at the TNA Slammiversary 2024 PPV tonight become the new X-Division Champion.

Bailey would end up winning the title with a throwback to the Montreal Screwjob between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels all the way back in 1997…with a Sharpshooter.

Ali would bring out referee Earl Hebner to try and ‘screw’ Bailey out of the match in the same way that Hebner did to Bret, but Hebner refused and Speedball was able to get out and apply his own Sharpshooter to take the win.

