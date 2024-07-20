TNA Slammiversary 2024 Rumors: Everything Teased Ahead of the PPV

TNA Slammiversary 2024 is poised to be a monumental event for the comoany, with high expectations and numerous surprises teased.

As fans anticipate what could happen tonight, here’s a comprehensive look at everything that has been hinted at and what fans can expect from this year’s pay-per-view (PPV).

Major Surprises Teased

Jordynne Grace’s Bold Claims

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has set the bar high, promising surprises that will exceed fan expectations.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Grace emphasized the element of surprise, stating, £The surprises are going to be even bigger than people realize. TNA and NXT do surprises better than any other promotion.

“If you’re tired of accidentally reading spoilers, watch Slammiversary. Our goal is to make fans fall back in love with wrestling.”

Other Rumors

Fightful Select is reporting that Alex Hammerstone is “back on the scene,” meaning that he could be making an appearance tonight.

Fightful is also reporting that the “Digital Media Title match was set for 18 minutes, and the main event was set for 40+ as of this morning.”

Cross-Promotional Partnership with WWE NXT

The rebranding from IMPACT back to TNA revitalized the promotion although following the firing of Scott D’Amore, TNA was struggling to gain momentum. The recent working partnership with WWE NXT has completely changed the game, with NXT Superstars jumping to TNA and vice versa.

We’ll be updating this page as and when more rumors for the PPV card start appearing online!

TNA Slammiversary Coverage Tonight

SEScoops is your source for TNA Slammiversary 2024 news and results this weekend. Head over to our TNA News section for more.

If you weren’t able to catch the event live and you are hoping to catch it back on demand, then TrillerTV and the TNA+ streaming service are your best options, as both will carry the entire card available for unlimited replays after the fact.

