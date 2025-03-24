Chris Bey Walks At Benefit Show After Paralyzing 2024 Injury

In October 2024, Chris Bey suffered a paralyzing neck injury when competing in a tag-team match at a taping of TNA iMPACT. Since then, Chris has worked hard to regain mobility in a testament to his never-give-up attitude.

On Sunday, March 23, a ‘Beynefit’ was held for Chris featuring talent from WWE, AEW, TNA Wrestling and beyond. In the main event, WWE’s Karrion Kross, accompanied by his wife Scarlett, defeated one of the biggest free agents around, Hammerstone. After the match, the man of the house, Chris Bey made an appearance and was able to walk to the ring.

CHRIS BEY HAS MADE AN APPEARANCE AT FSW TONIGHT AND TOOK HIS FIRST STEPS BACK INTO A PRO-WRESTLING RING!!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/TyRPuTzuue — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) March 24, 2025

In his first appearance in a wrestling ring since the accident, Bey expressed his gratitude for everyone who has supported him. Bey explained that, before meeting his partner Brittnie Brooks, wrestling was the only think that he ever truly loved.

“Thank you to all of you for creating this special night where people from everywhere around the world, all companies, all of you can create something so special that’s gonna live in history forever and live in my heart forever.”

Bey didn’t address his future in wrestling, but ended by expressing his love to all in attendance, “even AJ Francis.” Bey singed off by declaring that “I am nothing” without all the wrestlers and fans who continue to support him.

We here at SEScoops would like to continue to wish Chris Bey all the best at this time as well as a full recovery.

H/T – POST Wrestling