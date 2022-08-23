Tony Khan Reveals That Recent AEW Special Did Record Viewership In The U.K.

Tony Khan issued a statement on his personal Twitter account promoting this week’s Dynamite on TBS, a show that will feature the highly anticipated showdown between world champion CM Punk and interim champion Jon Moxley, with the winner being crowned the undisputed AEW champion.

The AEW President writes, “Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! In 48 hours Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @CMPunk vs @JonMoxley to finally crown an Undisputed @AEWWorld Champion! It’s been a great summer of 12 straight weeks & counting for Dynamite on @TBSNetwork in the top 2 shows on cable in the US.”

Along with that, Khan touts the success of AEW’s recent Quake By The Lake television special from two weeks ago, which he reveals scored AEW their record viewership number on ITV4 in the United Kingdom. For those who don’t remember that show was headlined by Jon Moxley taking on Chris Jericho for the AEW world title, with Punk making his surprising return from injury. Khan’s full second tweet reads:

“In addition to a great summer domestically, it’s been a huge summer for @AEW internationally including great news that #AEWDynamite #QuakebyTheLake with @JonMoxley vs @IAmJericho for the @AEW Interim World Title + @CMPunk’s epic return did our UK record viewership on @ITV4 Friday.”

Some analysts predicts that AEW will score their biggest viewership and demo increase for this Wednesday’s show due to the Moxley vs. Punk match, as well as the trios tournament matchup between the Death Triangle and NJPW‘s Aussie Open & Will Ospreay.