Tony Khan Reportedly Has “Heated Discussion” With MJF About Recent Interview

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had a heated discussion with MJF over the weekend.

Fightful Select reported today the discussion was said to have left both men frustrated and stemmed from MJF’s interview with Ariel Helwani. The hour-long interview covered various topics from his contract status with AEW to liking WWE’s Bruce Prichard and more.

2024 is when MJF’s deal expires, which looks to be a big year for the pro wrestling industry as WWE reportedly has an interest in signing the top AEW star. MJF admitted that he’s not afraid to “stir the pot” until his deal is up.

MJF said he knows for a fact that the company is interested, but he can’t discuss why for legal reasons.

The report noted, “we’re told that the contract status of MJF is what has left the young star frustrated of late, but that Tony Khan took issue with the interview being set up without notifying AEW’s PR team of such.” T

Sources in AEW didn’t think there would have been an issue with the subject matter or the interview in general if it were set up with AEW’s PR team first.