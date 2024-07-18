Wrestling Podcast Power Rankings: Top 25 Shows and Trends (7/18)

In professional wrestling, podcasts covering the industry are as common as clotheslines and headlocks. For those brave explorers seeking to venture into the pro wrestling podcast vortex, we here at SEScoops want to make your journey as easy as possible.

Each week, we update you on the Top 25 most-listened-to wrestling podcast episodes, focusing on the Top 5 (including embeds). This feature is based on data from Apple Podcasts compiled by Chartable.

Top 5 Wrestling Podcasts – Apple (July 18th, 2024)

1) Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway | ~

It’s becoming difficult to come up with ways to emphasize the sheer dominance that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Calaway has had over the Podcasting world, but we’ll keep trying!



Better known to the WWE Universe as The Undertaker, he’s not only the Lord of Darkness but the kingpin of wrestling podcasts. The former World Champion first jumped into the game in October 2023 and hasn’t looked back since; leaving a trail of laughs and great conversations along the way.

In his latest two-parter episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, he and co-host Matt discuss The Deadman’s iconic faction: The Ministry of Darkness.

2) Insight with Chris Van Vliet | ~

Chris Van Vliet isn’t just one of the most well-respected interviewers in professional wrestling; he’s an internationally recognized media personality. CVV is a four-time Emmy-winning TV Host, YouTuber, and Inc. 500 entrepreneur who’s interviewed everyone from Anne Hathaway to Hornswoggle.



(If you’re saying to yourself: “Hey, that intro paragraph seems familiar,” it’s because this author is proud of himself for coming up with it the first time, and he’s not changing it anytime soon!)

In his latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Modern Day Maharaja comes to town! Former world champion Raj Dhesi, aka Jindar Mahal, joins the show to discuss his tenure in WWE, his release from the company, Brock Lesnar, and more!

3) Perched On The Top Rope | ~

In this week’s #3 position comes the Perched On The Top Rope podcast!

The program is hosted by Lee, a former writer, avid wrestling collector, and fan for over 30 years. He’s joined by Larry Peace, a former MLW referee, and Justin, the podcast’s correspondent.

In the show’s latest edition, the crew made predictions for WWE’s Money In The Bank PLE on July 6th. Check out the show and see how close the guys got in their predictions!

4) Jim Cornette Experience |~



Love or hate him, Jim Cornette doesn’t care what you think. His presence in professional wrestling goes back decades, and he is one of the pioneers in producing weekly content on wrestling commentary.

In the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette reviews WWE’s latest PLE Money In The Bank. Take a listen to see if you can catch any hot takes!

5) Busted Open | ~

Join Sirius XM’s biggest professional wrestling show, as host Dave LaGreca speaks with a rotating cast of co-hosts, including Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, Thunder Rosa, and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). The show covers the latest in professional wrestling news throughout the industry, with special emphasis on WWE, AEW, NJPW, and TNA.

“Bully Ray breaks down his thoughts on MJF winning the AEW International Championship in a near hour long classic against Will Ospreay. He also covers whether the refereeing effected how great their match was on the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite.”

Top 25 Wrestling Podcasts

via Apple Podcasts (7/18)