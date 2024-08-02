Wrestling Podcast Power Rankings: Top 25 Shows and Trends (8/2)

Podcasts covering professional wrestling are as common as clotheslines and headlocks. For brave explorers seeking to enter the pro wrestling podcast vortex, we at SEScoops want to make your journey as easy as possible.

Each week, we update you on the Top 25 most-listened-to wrestling podcast episodes, focusing on the Top 5 (including embeds). This feature is based on data from Apple Podcasts compiled by Chartable.

- Advertisement -

Up Rank Down Rank Unchanged + – ~

Top 5 Wrestling Podcasts – Apple (August 2nd, 2024)

1) Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway | ~

“Do you experience déjà vu, Mrs. Lancaster?” is a famous line from the 1993 comedy blockbuster “Groundhog Day,” in which Bill Murray portrays a weatherman who becomes trapped in a time loop on, you guessed it, Groundhog Day.



It’s safe to say that the #1 position of our Top 5 professional wrestling podcasts has become a bit of a “Groundhog Day” scenario, as once again, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Calaway’s “Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway” claims the coveted spot.

In the latest edition of the podcast, The Undertaker sits down with a different kind of wrestler: world rebounded to arm wrestler Michael Todd.

- Advertisement -

2) Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru | +

Do you know what Jim Cornette calls a Quater Pounder with Cheese? It’s a Royal Rumble with Cheese! There you go— a movie AND a drive-thru reference! We felt particularly clever with that one.

- Advertisement -

Love him or hate him, Jim Cornette doesn’t care what you think. He has been a prominent figure in professional wrestling for decades and is considered one of the pioneers in producing weekly wrestling commentary.

In the most recent edition of his “Drive-Thru” show, Cornette reviews AEW Dynamite and WWE RAW, previews SummerSlam, and answers tons of fan questions!

3) Insight with Chris Van Vliet | ~

Shockingly, coming up with a movie-related reference/pun for Chris Van Vliet, of all people, was more challenging than expected. Maybe you can call him Bradly Cooper from 2011’s Limitless because you are truly limitless when you have great Insight! Honestly, we wouldn’t blame you if you stopped reading either.



For those who didn’t, we appreciate you. Plus, you get to meet this week’s #3 podcast, Insight with Chris Van Vliet, if it wasn’t obvious already. CVV isn’t just one of the most well-respected interviewers in professional wrestling; he’s an internationally recognized media personality. CVV is a four-time Emmy-winning TV Host, YouTuber, and Inc. 500 entrepreneur who’s interviewed everyone from Anne Hathaway to Hornswoggle.

In his latest episode, the tables turn, and the fans get to ask Chris Van Vliet questions! Here Vliet talks about his SummerSlam predictions, the potential of WrestleMania emanating from the United Kingdom, and that now widely reported not-so-secret meeting between Shane McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan.

4) Busted Open | ~

Like an intense scene from the 1999 classic Fight Club, the #4 position is Sirius XM Radio’s home for all things combat sport and professional wrestling, Busted Open.

Host Dave LaGreca speaks with a rotating cast of co-hosts, including Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, Thunder Rosa, and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). The show covers the latest in professional wrestling news throughout the industry, with special emphasis on WWE, AEW, NJPW, and TNA.

In this latest episode, the team discusses Bryan Danielson’s announcement that his wrestling contract with All Elite Wrestling is almost up.

5) Jim Cornette Experience | –

Coming in at #5 is the only man to be featured twice in the Top 5, ever controversial – yet authentic – Jim Cornette. In this vain, Cornette reminds us of Scarlett Johansson, who starred in two films nominated for Academy Awards in 2012. Respectfully, this is just about where the comparisons between Jim Cornette and Scarlett Johansson end.

In the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, “This week on the Experience, Jim takes a Deep Dive into his 1984 Mid-South schedule! Plus Jim reviews AEW’s new look Collision & last week’s Smackdown! Also, Jim talks about AEW’s potential future growth, camp, agents, and more!”

Top 25 Wrestling Podcasts

via Apple Podcasts (8/2)