Wrestling Podcast Power Rankings: Top 25 Shows and Trends (7/24)

In professional wrestling, podcasts covering the industry are as common as clotheslines and headlocks. For those brave explorers seeking to venture into the pro wrestling podcast vortex, we here at SEScoops want to make your journey as easy as possible.

Each week, we update you on the Top 25 most-listened-to wrestling podcast episodes, focusing on the Top 5 (including embeds). This feature is based on data from Apple Podcasts compiled by Chartable.

- Advertisement -

Up Rank Down Rank Unchanged + – ~

Top 5 Wrestling Podcasts – Apple (July 18th, 2024)

1) Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway | ~

As Kelly Clarkskin said in her smash hit Behind Those Hazel Eyes, “Here I am, Once again…” This is our very corny way to tell you that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Calaway, better known to the WWE Universe as The Undertaker, is once again in the #1 position of top wrestling podcast.

The former World Champion first jumped into the game in October 2023 and hasn’t looked back since.

- Advertisement -

In the latest episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, Taker and co-host Matt reflect on the “chaotic” last few episodes. In addition, The Lord of Darkness discusses what it’s like being “a flag football dad”, how the idea for him to dress as Kane came about, and also confirms if he’s “banned from the State of Vermont.”

2) Insight with Chris Van Vliet | ~

- Advertisement -

When it comes to the #2 spot on the top wrestling podcast charts, this entrant would probably make like the Jackson 5 and proclaim, “I’ll be there!” (Okay, we promise this is the last of the bad song puns – maybe).

Chris Van Vliet isn’t just one of the most well-respected interviewers in professional wrestling; he’s an internationally recognized media personality. CVV is a four-time Emmy-winning TV Host, YouTuber, and Inc. 500 entrepreneur who’s interviewed everyone from Anne Hathaway to Hornswoggle.

In his latest episode, Vliet spoke with former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak. The two spoke about his WWE departure, AEW Forbidden Door, the infamous RETRIBUTION faction, his most recent NXT run, and more!

(Want to hear more from Dijak?! Check out SEScoop’s recent interview with him here!)

3) Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru |+

Okay, one more bad music pun. Clearly a fan of Ace Frehley, Jim Cornette Back In The Top 5 Grove!, both in the #3 and #5 positions, respectively.



Love or hate him, Jim Cornette doesn’t care what you think. His presence in professional wrestling goes back decades, and he is one of the pioneers in producing weekly content on wrestling commentary.

In the most recent episode of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Cornette covers a wide range of topics, including AEW Dynamite, RAW, Hulk Hogan at the RNC, and much more.

4) Busted Open | ~

Join Sirius XM’s biggest professional wrestling show, as host Dave LaGreca speaks with a rotating cast of co-hosts, including Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, Thunder Rosa, and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). The show covers the latest in professional wrestling news throughout the industry, with special emphasis on WWE, AEW, NJPW, and TNA.

“Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer discuss the future for AEW on TV with Sports Business Journal’s Austin Karp. Also, the Fat N Furious speak with NXT’s Lexis King about his rise in WWE’s Black & Gold brand”

Rounding out the Top 5 is the ever-controversial, yet purely authentic Jim Cornette.



“This week on the Experience, Jim reviews WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain, as well as Smackdown! Plus Jim talks about The Iron Claw, Afa in court, Khan money, Nevada, and more! Also, Jim reviews classic audio of Dream Machine quitting Jimmy Hart’s First Family in 1981!”

Top 25 Wrestling Podcasts

via Apple Podcasts (7/24)