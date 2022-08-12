Top Rising Japanese Star Leaving America

Konosuke Takeshita is leaving America to return to Japan after working in the United States for the last four months.

He announced the news on Twitter: “Today I am leaving America. I have so many great memories of the last 4 months. Thank you all for being so nice to me. @AEW.”

Takeshita made his pro wrestling debut in August 2012 for DDT and, since then, has found a lot of success, including being a four-time Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion and five-time KO-D Openweight Champion five times.

Takeshita has also been crowned the winner of the King of DDT Tournament on two different occasions and won the D’Oh Grand Prix twice. He’s also held the KO-D Six-Man Tag Team Championship five times and the KO-D Tag Team Championship.

He has impressed American fans since working in the country in April with notable performances, including when he challenged ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli at AEW’s Battle of the Belts III.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that it would be a seamless process to bring him back over to the United States due to AEW’s “good relationship” with DDT Pro-Wrestling. Meltzer noted that Takeshita doesn’t have a full-time deal with any promotion and may be on Triple H‘s radar to sign him to a WWE contract.