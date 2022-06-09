Top WWE Superstar Won’t Appear on SmackDown Tomorrow Night

One high-profile superstar isn’t expected to make an appearance on the June 10 episode of SmackDown.

This week’s episode of SmackDown will be held inside the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Ricochet will be putting the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against Gunther.

While some speculation has run rampant on social media, one major star will not be returning tomorrow night.

Charlotte Flair A No Go For SmackDown

(via WWE)

Charlotte’s husband, Andrade El Idolo, made his return to AEW TV this past Wednesday on Dynamite. The two had been on their honeymoon but now that Andrade is back, it led some to wonder if Charlotte would follow suit this week.

PWInsider is reporting that Charlotte Flair is not on tap for tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown.

WWE wrote Charlotte off TV at the conclusion of her WrestleMania Backlash match with Ronda Rousey. WWE’s storyline update was that Charlotte suffered a fractured radius in the match.

Charlotte is actually fine and is expected to reignite her feud with Rousey once she returns.