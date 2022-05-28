Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Congratulations to Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo on their wedding as the ceremony took place today.

They had plenty of friends there to watch the ceremony including several wrestlers such as Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax).

The belief is that they started seeing each other in 2018 and went public with their relationship in 2019. Although there were rumors that they broke up earlier this year, their love is stronger than it’s ever been.

???¡ÚLTIMA HORA!???



Andrade El Ídolo y Charlotte Flair se casaron en México. Que Dios bendiga su unión. @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/MNhEepGKNr — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) May 28, 2022

Charlotte took time off from WWE after WrestleMania Backlash where she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match. WWE noted that Flair has a fractured radius as a way to write her off television.

There is no word yet on when she will return to WWE television although she is advertised for a SmackDown TV event in July so it appears she will be back in time for SummerSlam.