Charlotte Written Off WWE TV, Real Reason She’s Taking Time Off

UPDATE: WWE has provided a storyline update on Charlotte’s status.

UPDATE: @MsCharlotteWWE will be out of action indefinitely as a result of injuries suffered in her match at #WMBacklash at the hands of @RondaRousey, @WWETheBump has reported. https://t.co/hKVzfaunBH — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2022

ORIGINAL:

WWE may be planning its TV shows without Charlotte Flair for a little while.

“The Queen” was featured in the WrestleMania Backlash event. She put the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” match.

This was a physical match that included kendo sticks, chairs, and a brawl in the crowd. Ultimately, Rousey forced her opponent to say “I Quit” with an armbar, utilizing a chair as leverage.

Charlotte Taking Time Off?

After the match, WWE provided an “injury update” on Charlotte. In storyline, she has suffered a fractured radius.

The reality is that the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion may have been written off television. She will soon be getting married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo as noted by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.

Charlotte is getting married so this may be a broken arm gimmick to write her off TV for awhile. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 9, 2022

Still Plenty Left To Do

While Charlotte could possibly be out of action for a little while, don’t expect this to be the end of “The Queen.” The daughter of Ric Flair has said in the past that she still has goals to accomplish inside the squared circle.

She recently expressed her desire to surpass her father’s record for the most world title reigns. Ric’s record is 16, while “The Queen” currently sits at 13.

Charlotte has also said that she would be open to unifying the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles. With that said, she admitted that she doesn’t feel the need to tackle that beast anytime soon.

TV Without Charlotte

If “The Queen” will indeed be off TV, WWE may need to bring back some of the heavy guns in the women’s division such as Alexa Bliss. Bayley is another option if she’s healthy.

Asuka recently made her return after a lengthy absence as well but a hole would need to be filled on the SmackDown side.