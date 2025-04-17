Cody Rhodes Reveals Daughter Liberty’s Reaction To Elimination Chamber Injury

Cody Rhodes has revealed a conversation with his daughter over his Elimination Chamber injury.

The Undisputed WWE Champion appeared on the Today show on Thursday morning to promote WrestleMania 41. He discussed things such as John Cena turning heel, his wrestling superstition, and more.

When asked what his daughter, Liberty, thinks about his work, Cody revealed the conversation he had with her after suffering a brutal injury at the hands of Travis Scott at the latest WWE PPV. Rhodes also light-heartedly discussed how it might have an adverse effect on her later on:

“I wasn’t thinking I had to have this conversation this early with her. But we did cause I left the ring at Elimination Chamber – Travis Scott of all people put a very large mark on my face and my eardrum was busted. She had a lot of concern. So what I have told her and I don’t know if this is the best strategy, is that I’m pretending to be a superhero and I’m playing with my friends. So far that works but we’ll see, cuz I think the moment she sees playing with my friends turn into somebody maybe beating me up. She has a adverse reaction.”

I Am Looking Forward To: Cody Rhodes

Later in the interview, Cody Rhodes was asked if he has any Hollywood aspirations and the American Nightmare replied positively. When the hosts mentioned that he can probably do it while still being a WWE star, the WWE champion joked about Roman Reigns’ part time schedule: