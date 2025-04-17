Cody Rhodes Reveals His WrestleMania Superstition

Cody Rhodes has revealed his WrestleMania superstition.

The Undisputed WWE Champion appeared on the Today show on Thursday morning to promote WrestleMania 41. He talked about things such as Travis Scott injuring him at Elimination Chamber, John Cena turning heel and more.

When asked if he has any superstitions going into the ring, Rhodes explained that he doesn’t want to look at the live audience until he walks out for his performance as he don’t want to form any expectations:

“I feel like I’m very superstitious. I almost don’t even realize it but one big one for me is Allegiant Stadium, I don’t want to see it. In terms of, I’ll be able to you know, watch some playback, and it’ll be playing on the bus and in the locker room. But I don’t want to look out into the live stadium until I come up from underneath the stage for the first time. I want that to be the first moment we all make eye contact, and have that just because I feel like if I see them in advance, I have an expectation. I just want to experience that for the first time just like they are experiencing it.”

Cody Rhodes will be walking into his third straight WrestleMania main event this Sunday, becoming only the third star to do so after Hulk Hogan and Roman Reigns. You can check out the match order and full card for the show here.

Watch The American Nightmare’s full interview below: