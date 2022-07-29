Triple H Explains Paul Heyman’s Role At WWE Tryouts

WWE is holding talent tryouts ahead of Saturday’s SummerSlam event to sign the next Performance Center class.

While speaking with the media on Friday at the WWE tryouts in Nashville, Triple H talked about Paul Heyman possibly being involved in creative and development aspects.

Heyman, who had been the Raw Executive Director from 2019-2020, was at the tryouts to help scout talent.

“I want ideas from everybody, I want thoughts from everybody,” Triple H stated. “To me, this is inclusive. When I say, that goes for the talent. When I say this is going to take all of us, it’s going to take all of us. I want that, Paul is one of the best promos in the history of this business. Who better?

When I asked him to be part of this, he was thrilled. We both joke about the fountain of youth at these things. Paul always does this (rubbing his chest). Who better to come here to talk about that skill? Paul has the gift of gab, always has. Who better to come here and motivate these kids?”

Triple H mentioned Big E and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair as people who have helped out with the tryouts.

Heyman worked on the WWE creative team from 2001-2003, including the lead writer for SmackDown from July 2002 to February 2003.

