Triple H Reacts to 20-Year Anniversary Of Batista’s WWE Debut

Triple H has taken to Twitter to pay homage to the 20-year anniversary of his good friend, Batista’s, WWE debut.

On May 9, 2002, Batista made his WWE TV debut on SmackDown as Deacon Batista, an enforcer for Reverend D-Von. Nobody knew at the time that Batista would go on to become one of the WWE’s biggest and most accomplished stars of all time.

Triple H, Batista’s longtime friend and former Evolution stablemate, has taken to Twitter to offer his reaction to the 20-year anniversary of Batista’s WWE debut.

“In the 20 years since @DaveBautista was first introduced to the @WWE Universe, he has never stopped growing and evolving. A main event player, multi-time champion and Hollywood star, one thing has stayed the same: he never stopped chasing his dreams. Congratulations Dave!”

Throughout his time with WWE, Batista was able to rack up six World Title runs. He has shared the ring with some of the biggest performers in WWE history; such as John Cena, The Undertaker, Triple H, and so many more. Batista is also a four-time Tag Team Title winner and a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Batista left WWE as a full-time performer in 2010, instead venturing off into the acting world. He certainly found some success in front of the camera, landing major roles in projects such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “The Guardians Of The Galaxy,” “Army Of The Dead,” “See,” and much more.

He also tried his hand in mixed martial arts (MMA), taking a pro MMA fight in 2012 at heavyweight. Batista actually won the fight via first round knockout under the CES MMA banner. It was “The Animal’s” first and only MMA fight to this day.

Batista has since returned to WWE a handful of times for short programs, including his latest against Triple H in 2019. Putting his career on the line against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, Batista was defeated and later announced his retirement from professional wrestling.