Triple H Receives Statue At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

by Thomas Lowson

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is an unquestonable legend of WWE and now the promotion’s Chief Content Officer now has another accolade to his name. At the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, the Game was presented with a bronze statue.

Levesque was honored by the gift but did have some fun in this dramatic moment. Poking fun at a certain part of his face, Levesque joked that “they made the nose bigger than it is,” and suspected that “they had too much clay” when crafting the mold.

Levesque is the latest name in WWE to receive a statue. Others to receive the honor include:

  • 2013: Andre the Giant
  • 2014: Bruno Sammartino
  • 2015: The Ultimate Warrior
  • 2016: Dusty Rhodes
  • 2017: Ric Flair
  • 2019: ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper
  • 2022: The Undertaker
  • 2024: Bray Wyatt
  • 2025: Triple H

This statue adds another layer to an already emotional weekend for Levesque who will also receive his second WWE Hall of Fame ring. The Game is being celebrated for his efforts as a singles star by his best friend and arguaby his greatest rival: Shawn Michaels.

When the Hall of Fame is over, Levesque will turn his attention to WrestleMania 41 and producing a stacked two-nights of WWE’s biggest show of the year.

