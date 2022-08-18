Triple H may have Undone a Controversial Vince McMahon-era Ban

In July, Vince McMahon resigned from all duties with WWE, due to the ongoing investigation against him.

McMahon is alleged to have paid millions of dollars to former WWE employees in Non-Disclosure Agreements to cover up alleged affairs.

The former Chairman’s departure has seen Triple H grow in power behind the scenes, replacing McMahon as Head of Creative and replacing John Laurinaitis as Head of Talent Relations.

The Ban

In late 2020, WWE issued a new rule which stated that the company would be taking over talents’ third-party streaming accounts.

Several prominent Superstars were forced to either shut down or change their streaming channels, with AJ Styles, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole and others all being affected.

WWE’s rule was met with a ton of backlash by Superstars, fans and those in the industry.

AEW poked fun at WWE’s rule, with Kip Sabian promoting his Twitch channel during the All Out 2020 Pay Per View.

On Twitter this week, WWE Superstar Drew Gulak confirmed that he has returned to Twitch, and thanked ‘Papa H’ for the chance.

Yes, I am streaming on Twitch again. Thank you, Papa H! Also my cousin is here with me still and he insisted… please come ask him questions. ?https://t.co/HhSXQL6fqf — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 18, 2022

Other Changes

Triple H has been hard at work undoing some of the decisions made recently by Vince McMahon.

Since becoming Head of Talent Relations ‘The Game’ has rehired several Superstars released under the previous regime of the company.

Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, and Hit Row have all returned to WWE so far, with more returns expected including Bray Wyatt.

There has also been a change to WWE’s banned terms list, with words including hospital and wrestler now being used on TV.