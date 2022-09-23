Tyson Fury “Enamored As Ever” Wanting to Wrestle for WWE

Boxing star Tyson Fury defeated Braun Strowman by count-out at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 to make his pro-wrestling debut. He hasn’t wrestled since, but Triple H has shared some insight into Fury’s future.

When Theory attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event of the Clash at the Castle event in the UK, he was punched by Fury and Following Drew McIntyre‘s loss to Roman Reigns, Fury also spoke with Reigns and sang with McIntyre in the ring.

Triple H is Waiting on Tyson Fury’s Decision

(via WWE)

In an interview with The Sporting News, Triple H spoke about the possibility of celebrities like Fury and Dwight Howard wrestling for the WWE.

“I think Tyson Fury is chomping at the bit to get in the ring. The question is, which ring will he get into? Is it going to be the boxing ring? Is it going to be the WWE ring? We were just together in Cardiff. We had a long talk about it. He’s as enamored as ever in wanting to do this with us. I think he knows he’s got a few big fights left in him in the boxing world. I think he’s going to capitalize on those fights as you are hearing. You know, talks about [Oleksandr] Usyk, talks about Anthony Joshua. Selfishly I want him to come work with us, also, selfishly, I want to see those fights. So I hope he knocks those out and I hope he stays interested because I do think with the dedication and the drive that he had to do what we do I think he could do something special with us as well.”

Transcription courtesy of 411 Mania