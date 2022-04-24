Tyson Fury Teases Facing Drew McIntyre At UK Stadium Show: “I’d Love To Knock Him Out”

WWE is expected to put together a big show for their upcoming UK event from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. Tyson Fury is now teasing being a part of it and facing a former WWE champion.

The Gypsy King successfully defended the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight titles when he defeated Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium this Saturday.

In the post-match press conference, Fury was asked about a potential WWE return. He mentioned how Drew McIntyre has been talking about him recently and said that he would love to knock him out:

“Don’t rule me out of fighting there, you might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys, maybe make this happen.

I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me, I’d love to knock him out.” said Tyson Fury, “I’d love to be at Cardiff. I’d love to be back at center stage in the UK.”

Drew McIntyre had recently discussed three potential opponents for him at the Cardiff event. This list included the boxing star among others.

Tyson Fury wrestled a couple of matches for WWE in 2019. He first defeated Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event from Saudi Arabia. Fury later teamed with Strowman to defeat the B-Team a month later.