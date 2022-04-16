Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Would Like To Face At The UK Stadium Show

Drew McIntyre is guaranteed to be part of a big match at the upcoming WWE Stadium Show in UK. If given a chance to pick his opponent, he would like to face none other than the Undisputed World Champion Roman Reigns at the show.

The former WWE champion recently had an interview with BT Sport. He was told about a recent Twitter survey where fans discussed Reigns, Gunther, and Tyson Fury as the three potential opponents for him at the upcoming event.

When asked which one of these three names he would prefer to face at the show, McIntyre picked the Tribal Chief without any hesitation:

“Roman, He’s the Champion. I’ve been away from the title for a long time. Roman’s been so dominant and is doing the best work of his career. We’re on a collision course.

It is five months away. If somehow we could avoid each other for five months, that would be such a big match.” said Drew McIntyre, “Especially on the U.K. soil, I can’t imagine the atmosphere for that match.”

We asked @DMcIntyreWWE who he would want to face in the main event of the Cardiff stadium show ?



No hesitation:



Oh boy ? pic.twitter.com/YvQZIpAXr5 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 15, 2022

The Scottish Warrior also discussed the other potential opponents. He revealed that Gunther and him have been talking about a match for a long time but claimed that right now is the time to educate the world about who Gunther is on the big stage.

On the topic of Tyson Fury, McIntyre mentioned how they have been taking digs at each other for over two years. Drew claimed that he would be good with this match as well but he has to pick the title match if given the choice.