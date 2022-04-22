Drew McIntyre Wants Tyson Fury at WWE UK Stadium Show

Drew McIntyre has some advice for boxing champion Tyson Fury: don’t screw things up this weekend.

Fury returns to the ring this Saturday. He defends the WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

McIntyre spoke with Sky Sports this week to discuss the fight, his relationship with Fury and his desire to wrestle the big man at WWE’s big UK stadium show from Cardiff, Wales in September.

McIntyre says he cheers on Tyson Fury every time he fights. They keep in touch and “go back and forth” pretty regularly. However, whenever Fury attends WWE live events, McIntyre says the Gypsy King manages to avoid him. He joked that Fury is the World’s Tallest Ninja, due to Fury’s ability to avoid him when they’re in the same building.

Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury

McIntyre says, “I’m a big fan of his. He’s highly entertaining, he’s such an attraction. That’s why I’m always saying to him, ‘Hey, the door’s always open in WWE. The ball is in your court.'”

He’s no boxing expert, but even he can see Fury that is a superior fighter to Whyte. His cardio is second to none and he’s proven he can take a knockout punch and get back up. “There’s no reason he shouldn’t run right through him this weekend,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre advises Fury, “Don’t screw it up!” because there’s a big-money wrestling match on the table, if he’s up for it.

“All I’ll say to Tyson is, Don’t screw it up! Don’t screw it up. Get through this fight, win it, and then give us a call. We’ll figure out if it can happen in Cardiff.” – Drew McIntyre to Tyson Fury

WWE’s first UK stadium show in 30 years takes place on Saturday, September 3rd from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

WWE should have no problem packing 70,000+ fans into Principality Stadium. However, a Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury showdown all-but-guarantees a sellout crowd.

Watch Drew McIntyre’s comments to Tyson Fury: