Update on AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Ticket Sales

AEW‘s next Pay-Per-View ‘Double or Nothing 2022′ is close to selling out after having sold over 13,000 tickets.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that 13,237 seats have been sold so far for the May 29, event that will air from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prices have dropped on the secondary market for the lower-priced seats, with the get-in price for the show now being $50.

Double or Nothing 2022 will be headlined by AEW World Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page defending his title against CM Punk, in the latter’s first World Championship match in over nine years.

Double or Nothing 2022 will also see the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments.

The Pay-Per-View won’t be AEW’s only event next week and it’s reported that 4,579 tickets are out for Dynamite in Inglewood.

As for Rampage, there are 4,604 tickets out for the show in Ontario, California.

The get-in price for Dynamite is down to $30, while Rampage is at $25.

The get-in price for the AEW’s crossover event with NJPW ‘Forbidden Door‘ is currently at $37.