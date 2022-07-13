Update on Popular AEW Tag Team Not Getting Along

There have been rumblings over the last few weeks of an AEW tag team no longer being on the same page.

The talks simply started as speculation, rather than a report. Fans took notice of Santana and Ortiz not really being together for their feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

While the duo had been involved in multi-man tag team matches, they weren’t really seen together, which got people talking.

As they say, where there’s smoke there’s fire.

Konnan Claims Tension is Real

(via IMPACT Wrestling)

Konnan has taken to his Keepin’ it 100 podcast and he confirmed that there are indeed issues between Santana and Ortiz.

“Yes, they are not on good terms.” Konnan on Santana & Ortiz

Konnan is close with both men, so he certainly has credibility when it comes to the topic at hand.

It’s quite the turn of events as many felt Santana & Ortiz had the potential to eventually win the AEW World Tag Team Titles after the Inner Circle disbanded.

Santana is expected to be out of action for quite some time as he suffered a knee injury during the recent Blood & Guts match.

On top of that, Santana’s AEW contract is reportedly going to be up soon.

While it isn’t confirmed, some have speculated that he has been teasing leaving the promotion once his deal expires.