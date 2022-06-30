AEW Star Injured During Blood & Guts Match on Dynamite

The injuries continue to mount in AEW.

The company held its special Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. The match featured the Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz.

BCC, Kingston, Santana & Ortiz won the match but at least one man did not walk away unscathed.

Santana Hurt

(via AEW)

When it was time for Santana to enter the match, he brought in a table and a bat wrapped in barbed wire. He didn’t get much offense in, however, as he quickly suffered an injury.

It appeared to have occurred when he awkwardly landed on his leg while giving Daniel Garcia a Uranage.

Santana tried to make it back to his feet and was able to land one last strike but he simply couldn’t put weight on the injured leg.

Eventually, he was helped to the back and did not appear during the post-match celebration.

We’ll keep you posted with updates on Santana’s injury when they become available.