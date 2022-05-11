Update on Drama Between Kota Ibushi & NJPW

There is an update on recent drama between Kota Ibushi and NJPW.

Ibushi recently posted a series of tweets in Japanese, which left many foreign fans confused due to mistranslations. While some alarming terms were seen through the translation tool on Twitter such as, “sexually harassing bosses,” things just didn’t seem to add up.

It looks like we now know what has Ibushi peeved.

(via NJPW)

What’s Going On With Kota Ibushi?

Bryan Alvarez took to Wrestling Observer Live to discuss what’s really at play here. Alvarez noted that he received this bit of info from Ibushi’s camp.

Apparently, Kota Ibushi is none too pleased with NJPW as he feels the company is trying to rush him back to the ring. Ibushi suffered a shoulder injury after landing hard on a Phoenix Splash during his G1 Climax finals match against Kazuchika Okada back in Oct. 2021.

Ibushi was initially planned to participate in this year’s New Japan Cup. He ended up being pulled from the tournament as he wasn’t ready to return to action.

Bryan said he wouldn’t go as far as to say Ibushi blew his stack but he did say the “Golden Star” is simply frustrated with the situation. He doesn’t feel his injuries have fully healed but he’s being asked to return.

Back in 2019, it was reported that Ibushi signed a “lifetime contract” with NJPW. Ibushi reportedly said he wanted to be with the promotion until he dies.

Ibushi realized his dream of becoming the IWGP Heavyweight Champion back in Jan. 2021. He defeated Tetsuya Naito in the main event of night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15.